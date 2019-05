A hiker fell Sunday while rappelling off a rock and badly hurt his leg, officials said.

The hiker was in Rockland County in the woods near Torne Valley Road when he fell about 10 feet off a rock, said Hillburn Fire Chief Shane Starr.

"He hit his pad a little too hard and he split his leg," Starr said. "He messed up his leg up pretty good."

The hiker was taken to a local hospital.