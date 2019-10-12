High tide waters are a concern for those along the coast, including these party-goers in Long Island. (Published 2 hours ago)

Mother Nature had other plans for a wedding party on Long Island Friday night.

Fire officials in Sayville say they responded to Land's End Marina around 11 p.m. when high tide came in, trapping a number of wedding guests.

One hundred and fifty partygoers had to be evacuated from the venue, fire officials said.

The restaurant staff had started shuttling people to safety, one official said, but needed additional help when water levels rose too high.

Fire crews brought heavy-duty vehicles to the restaurant, rescuing the stranded guests and moving them to higher ground.

Video captured guests and staff riding atop fire department vehicles. A number of cars were visibly unable to move in water levels high enough to partially block passenger doors.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage.