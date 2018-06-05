What to Know A NJ high school teacher is facing charges after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old female student, authorities say

According to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey, Kenneth Shindle, 27, was arrested following an investigation

Shindle, an English teacher at Hillsborough High School, has since been suspended and is due in court Wednesday

According to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey, Kenneth Shindle, 27, was arrested following an investigation that began when the Plainsboro Police Department responded to an alleged dispute on the front lawn of Shindle’s home, which involved him and a student.

The investigation allegedly determined that from Jan. 1, 2018 through May 7, 2018 Shindle engaged in inappropriate conduct with a 17-year-old female student, including unsupervised visits at his home.

Shindle, an English teacher, has been suspended from Hillsborough High School where he was employed for five years and has tenure, authorities say.

Shindle, of Plainsboro, is charged with two second degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of engaging in sexual conduct that would impair or debauch the morals of a child and one count of causing harm to the child making her an abused or neglected child.

He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick pending an initial court appearance Wednesday.

It is not immediately clear if Shindle retained an attorney.