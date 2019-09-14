Mark Kinney, a former assistant football coach and instructional aide at Maple Shade High School, is accused of having sex with a student in the school last year. (Published Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019)

A former South Jersey high school football coach has been indicted for allegedly having sex with an underage girl on campus.

Mark Kinney, 32, was indicted on two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child for having sex with the student while employed at Maple Shade High School, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced.

The alleged assault happened during the 2018-2019 school year. At the time, Kinney was working through a private contractor as an instructional aide and assistant football coach on campus, the prosecutor's office said.

The district removed Kinney from both positions "immediately" after his arrest in February, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not release the age of the victim to protect her identity.