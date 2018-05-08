'Multiple Jurisdictions' Probe Report of School Lobby Gunman

The school serves students in grades 6-12 and has separate wings for junior and high school.

Authorities from multiple jurisdictions are responding to a report of a gunman in the lobby of a school for middle and high schoolers in Orange County, according to a senior law enforcement official and local fire and police responders.

Reports of the situation at Chester Academy began to come in early Tuesday afternoon. Orange County police tell News 4 there is no active shooter and the circumstances surrounding the investigation are not clear. Town of Chester police also confirmed there was no active shooter, referring only to an "incident" under investigation.

The New York State Police said there is no threat to students or the public and no students were injured, but that a security sweep was ongoing.

A message on the school district's website said a 911 call had been made at 1:20 p.m., but didn't describe the nature of the call.

"It is currently under investigation and police are on location," the message said. "Chester Academy is under a lockdown and Chester Elementary School is under a lockout. Dismissal will be delayed."

Video posted to social media showed more than two dozen law enforcement vehicles in the school parking lot and snaking around the drive. There were also reports the large law enforcement presence could be related to a drill.

The school serves students in grades 6-12 and has separate wings for junior and high school.