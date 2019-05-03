Three teens were arrested after conspiring to build a bomb and detonate it at their Long Island high school. Michael George reports. (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

What to Know Three Long Island teens were arrested after allegedly conspiring to build a bomb and detonate it at their high school

Students overheard the trio discuss building the bomb while on the bus ride home Wednesday, authorities said

Suffolk County cops arrested the three 16-year-olds at the Bohemia school the next morning

An attorney for one of the three 16-year-olds accused of conspiring to build a bomb and detonate it at their Long Island high school so Friday a copy of "The Anarchist Cookbook" found at his client's home was used for a class project.

Defense lawyer John Scarpa III said the cookbook, which contains instructions on how to build explosives, had nothing to do with any plot.

"My client is an honor student and is very family-oriented," Scarpa said. "Additionally, he is interested in pursuing a career in the field of forensic science, which is why he had books on this topic. We believe he will be exonerated."

The three students were arrested Thursday morning after students reported hearing them talking about building a bomb on the bus ride home from their Connetquot High School the prior afternoon. Multiple students told a school administrator what they heard, and the administrator called authorities.

Long Island Teens Accused of Conspiring to Set Off Bomb

Three teens were arrested after conspiring to build a bomb and detonate it at their Long Island high school. Greg Cergol reports. (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

The copy of The Anarchist Cookbook was recovered from one of the student's homes during subsequent searches. All three suspects were arraigned in juvenile court Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.