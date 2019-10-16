High-Rise Fire in Yonkers Leaves 200 Residents Displaced: Officials - NBC New York
High-Rise Fire in Yonkers Leaves 200 Residents Displaced: Officials

Firefighters were still battling the flames nearly three hours later, fire officials said, adding that the fire was still not under control

Published 2 hours ago

    A fire inside a Yonkers high-rise has left around 200 residents unable to go back home on a rainy night, fire officials said.

    The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the building at 1841 Central Park Avenue, according to the Yonkers Fire Department.

    Residents were quickly evacuated as the difficult two-alarm fire spread. Firefighters were still battling the flames nearly three hours later, fire officials said, adding that the fire was still not under control.

    There were no injuries reported. The 200 residents who live in the building and can’t go back into their homes were set to spend the night at a nearby school, according to Yonkers fire officials.

    It was not immediately clear how the fire started. An investigation is ongoing.

