A leak from a high pressure steam pipe filled a Manhattan street with large plumes of white early Tuesday and forced street closures, with the city warning people to expect traffic delays and a heavy emergency presence in the area.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene on First Avenue between East 34th Street and East 38th Street shortly before 7 a.m. No injuries were reported and no evacuations were ordered, officials said.

Con Edison workers were operating a blow-off steam valve and the valve failed, the utility company said on Twitter.

"We have no reports of injuries or hazardous materials. This is not a steam pipe rupture. We are isolating this section of pipe & provide updates as available," the company said.

The roads will be closed until the pipe is repaired, which is expected around 8 a.m., officials tell News 4.