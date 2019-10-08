High Pressure Steam Leak Fills Manhattan Street With White Cloud - NBC New York
High Pressure Steam Leak Fills Manhattan Street With White Cloud

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    White Cloud Fills Manhattan Street After Steam Pipe Leak

    A leak from a high pressure steam pipe filled a Manhattan street with large plumes of white cloud early Tuesday and forced street closures, with the city warning people to expect traffic delays and a heavy emergency presence in the area.

    What to Know

    • A leak from a high pressure steam pipe filled a Manhattan street with large plumes of white cloud early Tuesday and forced street closures

    • No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported after the leak on First Avenue near East 34th Street

    • Con Edison workers were operating a blow-off steam valve and the valve failed, the utility company said on Twitter

    Emergency personnel responded to the scene on First Avenue between East 34th Street and East 38th Street shortly before 7 a.m. No injuries were reported and no evacuations were ordered, officials said.

    Con Edison workers were operating a blow-off steam valve and the valve failed, the utility company said on Twitter.

    "We have no reports of injuries or hazardous materials. This is not a steam pipe rupture. We are isolating this section of pipe & provide updates as available," the company said.

    The roads will be closed until the pipe is repaired, which is expected around 8 a.m., officials tell News 4.

