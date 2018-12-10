Tens of Thousands of Popular High Chairs Recalled Nationwide

What to Know More than 30,000 high chairs have been recalled nationwide over concerns the legs could detach, posing fall and injury hazards to children

Tens of thousands of high chairs from a popular baby company have been recalled because the legs can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards.

Skip Hop, Inc., of New York announced the recall of its convertible high chairs -- the ones with charcoal gray or silver/white with clouds fabric -- late last week. They have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs. The high chairs can be converted into a toddler chair.

In total, about 32,300 high chairs sold at places like Babies "R" Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Amazon and other children specialty stores nationwide were called. Roughly a quarter of the recalled chairs were sold in Canada.

Skip Hop has received 17 reports of the legs detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with questions can call Skip Hop at 888-282-4674.