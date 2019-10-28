An investigation is underway after a mother found heroin in her young son’s bag of candy that was collected from a Halloween event in Middle Township, New Jersey.

The woman’s two sons, ages 7 and 11, attended the Trunk or Treat event in the town’s Rio Grande section on Friday. When her kids dumped out their candy, the woman spotted a small plastic bag with another blue paper inside holding a suspicious substance along with a stamp of the comic book character, “Deadpool.”

“When I saw 'Deadpool,' I was like, ‘What is that?’ Because he likes it so I just know who he is,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10. “And then I had looked at it closer and I was like, ‘Wait. That’s not candy.’”

The woman said her youngest son has autism and loves superheroes.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

“You could have killed somebody,” the woman said. “Honesty, if I wasn’t aware, if I didn’t find that and he found that he would be dead.”

The substance was taken to a laboratory where it tested positive for heroin, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

Sutherland called it an “isolated incident” but still warned Cape May County residents to be cautious with suspicious or unfamiliar looking candy and other edible items during the Halloween season.

“Parents and guardians should be vigilante while Trick or Treating with their children and if at all possible do not let them consume any candy until a thorough inspection has been completed after returning home,” a spokesperson for the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office wrote.

If you or anyone you know comes into contact with suspicious candy, please call your local police department. You can also call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800 or share an anonymous tip on the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line.