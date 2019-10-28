Mom Finds Heroin in Child’s Halloween Candy in Middle Township, NJ - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Mom Finds Heroin in Child’s Halloween Candy in Middle Township, NJ

The substance was taken to a laboratory where it tested positive for heroin, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland

By David Chang and Drew Smith

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Mother Finds Heroin in Child's Halloween Candy

    Jersey Shore police are investigating how a drug bag ended up in a child's Halloween candy.

    (Published Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019)

    An investigation is underway after a mother found heroin in her young son’s bag of candy that was collected from a Halloween event in Middle Township, New Jersey.

    The woman’s two sons, ages 7 and 11, attended the Trunk or Treat event in the town’s Rio Grande section on Friday. When her kids dumped out their candy, the woman spotted a small plastic bag with another blue paper inside holding a suspicious substance along with a stamp of the comic book character, “Deadpool.”

    “When I saw 'Deadpool,' I was like, ‘What is that?’ Because he likes it so I just know who he is,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10. “And then I had looked at it closer and I was like, ‘Wait. That’s not candy.’”

    The woman said her youngest son has autism and loves superheroes.

    Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

    [NATL] Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

    NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

    “You could have killed somebody,” the woman said. “Honesty, if I wasn’t aware, if I didn’t find that and he found that he would be dead.”

    The substance was taken to a laboratory where it tested positive for heroin, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

    Sutherland called it an “isolated incident” but still warned Cape May County residents to be cautious with suspicious or unfamiliar looking candy and other edible items during the Halloween season.

    Top News Photos: Day of the Dead Parade, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico, and More
    Ginnette Riquelme/AP

    “Parents and guardians should be vigilante while Trick or Treating with their children and if at all possible do not let them consume any candy until a thorough inspection has been completed after returning home,” a spokesperson for the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office wrote.

    If you or anyone you know comes into contact with suspicious candy, please call your local police department. You can also call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800 or share an anonymous tip on the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us