Here Are the Best Restaurants to Go on a Date in Tri-State, According to OpenTable

Look no further than Long Island City for the perfect view of Manhattan at Blend on the Water, a Latin fusion restaurant

Published 2 hours ago

    OpenTable
    Dishes from Blend on the Water in Long Island City.

    What to Know

    • OpenTable, the popular restaurant reservation service, is easing the stress of picking a date spot by recommending the best ones in the U.S.

    • In NYC, Blend on the Water, a Latin fusion restaurant, was choose for its view of Manhattan

    • Across the Hudson River, Chart House Restaurant in Weehawken was also chosen for its panoramic views of the city

    It's cuffing season and that means there will be a lot of dates going on at restaurants across the tri-state area.

    OpenTable, the popular restaurant reservation service, made it easier for singles to figure out where's the best spot to go on a date by listing out 50 best restaurants in the country − one of which is in New York City.

    Look no further than Long Island City for the perfect view of Manhattan at Blend on the Water, a Latin fusion restaurant.

    "Given the added stress daters face when looking for the right restaurant, we wanted to create a go-to list that offers a restaurant for any date - whether it’s your first or one-thousandth," said Anna Besse of OpenTable.

    Across the Hudson River, Chart House Restaurant in Weehawken was also chosen for its panoramic views of the city.

    Another New York restaurant that was featured is near Buffalo. Russell's Steaks, Chops, and More in Williamsville is one of the top steak houses in the state and it's a great romantic spot, according to OpenTable.

    If you don't want to make the trip all the way upstate, in Glastonbury, Connecticut, J. Gilbert’s – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood is also a great spot for steaks.

    Further south in Philadelphia, Talula’s Garden and Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse are recommended.

