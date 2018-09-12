Every year, U.S. News & World Report collects data on more than 1,800 schools and releases a ranking of the top colleges and universities across the country. This new edition for 2019 includes data on social mobility and drops acceptance rates in order to put a greater emphasis on student outcomes. The rankings also incorporate data on faculty resources, expert opinions, financial resourse, student excellence, and alumni donations. Check out the top public and private schools according to the report below.