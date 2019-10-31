What to Know Trick-or-Treaters hoping to celebrate Halloween into the evening hours in some NY and NJ towns are in for “sour” tour thanks to curfews

The curfews are in hopes of keeping young trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

In some instances, parents are upset as they are unsure they will have enough time to take their children out trick-or-treating

Trick-or-Treaters who are hoping to celebrate Halloween into the wee hours in a some New York and New Jersey towns are in for a “sour” treat thanks to Halloween curfews.

In Yonkers, New York, there are varied curfews depending on a child’s age. According to the Yonkers Police Department, children ages 11 and younger must be home by 10 p.m., children ages 12 and 13 must be home by 10:30 p.m. and children 14 to 16 must be home by 11 p.m. The curfews will remain in place until 6 a.m. Friday. However, there are some exceptions including children accompanied by adults.

Meanwhile, Mount Vernon, New York, will be enforcing its own curfew, which will start at 8:30 p.m.

Although Sleepy Hollow, New York, may be known for a spooky legend, it will also kick off its curfew starting at 8:30 p.m.

Towns in New York are not the only ones enforcing curfews in hopes of keeping young trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween.

A few towns located in the Jersey Shore are also enforcing specific times by which children should not be on the streets Halloween.

The town of Keansburg has a curfew of 7 p.m. The curfew has proven to be a bit controversial as some parents are unsure they will be able to collect candy with their children.

Belmar and Lake Como have an 8 p.m. curfew. While, Wall Township and Point Pleasant are all enforcing a 9 p.m. curfew.

Check with your local town officials or police department to learn if your town has any curfews during Halloween.