Here Are Some New York and New Jersey Towns Enforcing Curfews This Halloween - NBC New York
Here Are Some New York and New Jersey Towns Enforcing Curfews This Halloween

By Tracie Strahan

Published 43 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Trick-or-Treaters hoping to celebrate Halloween into the evening hours in some NY and NJ towns are in for “sour” tour thanks to curfews

    • The curfews are in hopes of keeping young trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

    • In some instances, parents are upset as they are unsure they will have enough time to take their children out trick-or-treating

    Trick-or-Treaters who are hoping to celebrate Halloween into the wee hours in a some New York and New Jersey towns are in for a “sour” treat thanks to Halloween curfews.

    In Yonkers, New York, there are varied curfews depending on a child’s age. According to the Yonkers Police Department, children ages 11 and younger must be home by 10 p.m., children ages 12 and 13 must be home by 10:30 p.m. and children 14 to 16 must be home by 11 p.m. The curfews will remain in place until 6 a.m. Friday. However, there are some exceptions including children accompanied by adults.

    Meanwhile, Mount Vernon, New York, will be enforcing its own curfew, which will start at 8:30 p.m.

    Although Sleepy Hollow, New York, may be known for a spooky legend, it will also kick off its curfew starting at 8:30 p.m.

    Towns in New York are not the only ones enforcing curfews in hopes of keeping young trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween.

    A few towns located in the Jersey Shore are also enforcing specific times by which children should not be on the streets Halloween.

    The town of Keansburg has a curfew of 7 p.m. The curfew has proven to be a bit controversial as some parents are unsure they will be able to collect candy with their children.

    Belmar and Lake Como have an 8 p.m. curfew. While, Wall Township and Point Pleasant are all enforcing a 9 p.m. curfew.

    Check with your local town officials or police department to learn if your town has any curfews during Halloween. 

