Firefighters were called to the scene of a truck fire after a helium tank exploded inside the hopper of a garbage truck Friday morning in Brooklyn, knocking over a sanitation worker who was ultimately taken to the hospital, officials say.

The FDNY says it received a call around 6:40 a.m. of a truck fire on 12th Street and 7th Avenue in the Park Slope section.

Fire officials said that the incident was possibly due to propane or some sort of aerosol, but were unclear.

According to the city's Department of Sanitation officials, a suspected helium tank exploded in the hopper of the truck, knocking over a sanitation worker who was taken to a local hospital for observation.

The DSNY reminds the public it is illegal to dispose of helium tanks in the trash.

The incident is under investigation.