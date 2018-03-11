2 Dead, 4 Injured After Helicopter Crashes Into East River

What to Know A helicopter went down into the East River near East 96th Street on Sunday evening

Officials say six people were on board the helicopter when it went down

Two people were killed and three more were in serious condition Sunday night; the pilot survived and was in serious condition

Two people are dead and three others are in serious condition after a tour helicopter carrying six people crashed into the East River Sunday evening, FDNY and NYPD officials said, citing preliminary information.

The five passengers became trapped in the overturned helicopter and had to be rescued from frigid waters by divers, officials said. Three of them were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, while the other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The FDNY said the passengers — two were taken to Bellevue and a third to NYU — were upgraded to serious condition late Sunday night.



FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the pilot was able to free himself and was taken by a fire boat to shore. Nigro described the pilot as being OK. He said he was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

"It's a great tragedy that we had occur here on an otherwise quiet Sunday evening," Nigro said.

The helicopter went down near East 86th Street and the FDR Drive shortly after 7 p.m., according to officials, who said police received dozens of 911 calls about the crash.

"Mayday... Mayday... Mayday... East River engine failure!" the pilot said during a distress call before plummeting into the water.

Officials said the helicopter, owned by Liberty Helicopter Tours, was a private charter out for a photo shoot.

FDNY and NYPD harbor and aviation units descended on the scene, and divers were sent in to search for the passengers in choppy waters with temperatures below 40 degrees, Nigro said.

The Coast Guard and a private tugboat also assisted in the rescue, according to NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, who said the tugboat crew were the first to arrive after the crash.

The helicopter overturned and was completely submerged after hitting the water, and the five passengers had to be rescued and cut out of the chopper, officials said.

Speaking at a press conference Sunday night, Nigro said, "the five people besides the pilot were all tightly harnessed, so these harnesses had to be cut and removed in order to get these folks off this helicopter, which was upside down at the time and completely submerged."

A video on social media shows the red helicopter crashing into the water at sunset. Other videos show the emergency response a short time later as crowds of onlookers gather at the shore.

The helicopter was recovered and towed to the 34th Street heliport, sources told NBC 4.



In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was monitoring the situation.

"Our thoughts and hope for safe recovery are with those who were aboard. We are thankful for our first responders at the scene," Cuomo said.

The FAA said in a statement that a Eurocopter AS350 went down in the East River near the northern end of Roosevelt Island. The agency said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation in determining what caused the accident.

The Aviation Safety Network database has 11 fatal crashes worldwide involving AS350 variants over the last 18 months alone.



