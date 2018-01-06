Residents at dozens of NYCHA locations across the city have reported issues with their heat and hot water during an especially frigid cold spell. Now the city's comptroller is launching another audit on NYCHA over what he calls a "crisis." Wale Aliyu reports.

What to Know Residents of dozens of public housing developments across the five boroughs say they lack of heat and hot water amid extreme cold

City Comptroller Scott Stringer is launching an audit on NYCHA; he says public housing is plagued by defective boilers

Defective boiler rates are 39.5 percent at NYCHA buildings, while the citywide average is 7.9 percent

Residents of dozens of public housing developments across the city have registered complaints about a lack of heat and hot water amid a dangerous stretch of winter cold, prompting the city’s comptroller to launch an audit in response to the “crisis.”

The complaints were registered at 32 New York City Housing Authority developments in all five boroughs over the last several days; 11 of them are in the Bronx; nine are in Manhattan, nine are in Brooklyn, two are in Queens, and one is on Staten Island.

The tri-state has been racked by subzero temperatures for days and wind chills have dropped well below zero. NYCHA residents have said they've been improvising to stay warm, including using space heaters and keeping water boiling on stoves.

On Saturday, city Comptroller Scott Stringer announced he was launching another NYCHA audit to perform “a top-to-bottom review of this crisis.”

NYCHA Meets With New Yorkers Left Without Heat

A building in the Bronx has been without heat for days. Now NYCHA is meeting with residents, who want an explanation. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

“This is a crisis that is manmade. People made this happen. It was not the winds of the climate, it was the fact that government has fallen down. They were warned in 2015, they did nothing,” Stringer said Saturday.

Stringer’s analysis showed the rate of defected boilers within NYCHA are five times the city average. Over the past six months, city data shows 39.5 percent of NYCHA boilers had a defect compared to just 7.9 percent citywide.

This is the comptroller’s ninth audit on NYCHA. “Back in 2015, we warned them that this was happening. We told them they needed to fix these systems. We told them a crisis was coming, and they did nothing,” Stringer said.

In a statement responding to the audit on Saturday, NYCHA spokesperson Jasmine Blake said the authority would cooperate fully with the comptroller.

“Our staff is working 24/7 to combat this extraordinary cold spell that has battered the city. This weekend we are focused on ensuring heat is on in all NYCHA developments,” Blake said.

NYCHA says the most critical issue facing its heating operations is its aging infrastructure. Of NYCHA’s $17 billion in capital need, $2 billion is needed just to repair the most critical boilers.

Residents in Heatless Building Take NYCHA to Task

Residents at one NYCHA building in the Bronx met with city officials about the lack of heat in their homes amid this brutally cold snap. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

Over the past two years, NYCHA’s Heating Department has undertaken a preventative maintenance program during the summer months to minimize outages and issues during high-pressure times, like the current stretch of extreme cold.

Read the comptroller's letter to NYCHA Chairwoman Shola Olatoye.

If you don't have heat, let NBC 4 New York know by calling our tipline: 866-NEWS-244. You can also send us a message at NBCNewYork.com/tips

Tempers Flare as Residents Freeze in NYC Complex