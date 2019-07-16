What to Know The remnants of Barry threaten to lash parts of the tri-state area with torrential rain, potentially causing flash flooding Wednesday PM

Some scattered storms could linger a bit into the early hours Thursday before moving out, paving the way for a series of blazingly hot days

Expect it to feel near 100 by Thursday, above 100 by Friday and then a steamy 111 by Saturday

Feeling hot, hot hot? You will be.

Tuesday's weather is expected to be sunny and hot around 90 degrees, but the heat and humidity really cranks up after that -- and Storm Team 4 says it could feel like 111 in New York City by the weekend.

It'll be a slow build. First, the remnants of Barry threaten the tri-state area Wednesday, potentially bringing torrential rain that could lead to flash flooding for parts of the region in the late afternoon and evening hours. The entire region is in the "possible" zone as it relates to severe weather risk. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

Some scattered storms could linger a bit into the early hours Thursday before moving out, paving the way for a series of blazingly hot days with smothering humidity that could make it dangerous for some people and pets to be outside.

Track the rain with our interactive radar below.

The National Weather Service expects "feels like" temps a bit above 90 for Thursday, then we cross the 100 degree mark on Friday and Storm Team 4 expects it to be even worse on Saturday.

The Aftermath of Hurricane Barry in Photos