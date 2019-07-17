Live Radar, Sky Cams, Heat Updates and More as Barry's Remnants Threaten Tri-State - NBC New York
Much of the tri-state area is in the "more likely" zone for severe weather risk Wednesday as the remnants of Barry threaten to blast parts of the region with torrential rain and potential flash flooding, Storm Team 4 says. 

We're also tracking blistering heat and humidity expected to move in after the storms. Storm Team 4 has you covered with all your weather needs -- from updates on Wednesday's potential hazards, live StormTracker 4 radar and projected "feels like" temperatures that could be very dangerous through the weekend. Watch live updates above -- and get full details on the forecast here.

 

