What to Know A heat advisory is in effect for much of the tri-state area from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday

The heat index values around 95 degrees but it could feel like a couple degrees higher due to the oppressive humidity

On Wednesday, a cold front is expected to bring damaging winds and locally heavy downpours, which could lead to minor flooding

It's another hot and humid summer day today and the heat is going to get worse before breaking when more severe storms move in on Wednesday.

After a brief respite of pleasant summer weather, a minor heatwave quickly moved in and set off a heat advisory for much of the tri-state area from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Click here to see your latest local weather alerts.

The heat index values around 95 degrees but it could feel like a couple degrees higher due to the oppressive humidity. An air quality alert is also in effect for large parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.

The good news is the heat will break Wednesday but the bad news is the next round of severe shows and thunderstorms will replace it, Storm Team 4 says. A couple of showers could move in as early as Tuesday afternoon and evening.

An approaching cold front is expected to bring damaging winds and locally heavy downpours, which could lead to minor flooding in prone spots.

Most of the storm activity should move out by Thursday morning.