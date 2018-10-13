Health Officials Warn of Possible Measles Exposure in NJ, NY

What to Know An international traveler with measles may have exposed people at several New York and New Jersey locations to the disease

An international traveler with measles may have exposed people at several New York and New Jersey locations to the disease, health officials say.

The traveler returning from Israel visited several venues in the two states between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, the New York State Department of Health said on Saturday.

Anyone who was at the following venues at the times specified could have been exposed to measles, the department said:

Congregation Bais Elazer, on Voyager Court in Monsey, New York, on Oct. 4 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Mia’s Reflexology on South Main Street in New City, New York, on Oct. 4 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Lifetime Gym on Van Riper Road in Montvale, New Jersey on Oct. 5 between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Wesley Kosher on Route 306 in Monsey, New York on Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Congregation Borov on Parker Road in Monsey, New York on Oct. 5 between 6:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and on Oct. 6 between 9 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Costco on Overlook Boulevard, in Nanuet, New York, on Oct. 7 between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Care 365, on Main Street in Monsey, New York, on Oct. 8 between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Westchester Medical Center Emergency Room on Woods Road in Valhalla, New York on Oct. 11 between 3:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m

People with measles “first develop a fever, then may have a cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by appearance of a rash,” the health department said.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the disease should contact their healthcare provide or a local clinic or hospital before they seek care, to keep others from being exposed, the department added.