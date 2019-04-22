Health Officials Warn of Possible Measles Exposure at New Jersey Restaurant - NBC New York
Health Officials Warn of Possible Measles Exposure at New Jersey Restaurant

Anyone who visited Rosalita's Roadside Cantina between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 19 may have been exposed, the health department said

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    What to Know

    • Patrons who visited a restaurant in New Jersey last week may have been exposed to measles, the state’s health department says

    • A Middlesex County resident with a "highly suspect case of measles" went into Rosalita's Roadside Cantina in Englishtown on April 19

    • Anyone who visited the restaurant between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 19 may have been exposed, according to the department

    Patrons who visited a restaurant in New Jersey last week may have been exposed to measles, the state’s health department says.

    A Middlesex County resident who went into Rosalita’s Roadside Cantina on Highway 9 in Englishtown on Friday, April 19 had a “highly suspect case of measles,” the New Jersey Department of Health said on Monday.

    Anyone who visited the restaurant between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 19 may have been exposed, according to the department.

    “The department is working in collaboration with the Middlesex County Office of Health Services to identify additional exposures that could have occurred,” it noted.

    Anyone who may have been exposed should call their health care provide before they go to a medical office or to the emergency room, to avoid spreading the disease, the department said.

    Measles is a highly contagious disease, and symptoms include rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes.

