Patrons who visited a restaurant in New Jersey last week may have been exposed to measles, the state’s health department says.

A Middlesex County resident who went into Rosalita’s Roadside Cantina on Highway 9 in Englishtown on Friday, April 19 had a “highly suspect case of measles,” the New Jersey Department of Health said on Monday.

Anyone who visited the restaurant between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 19 may have been exposed, according to the department.

“The department is working in collaboration with the Middlesex County Office of Health Services to identify additional exposures that could have occurred,” it noted.

Anyone who may have been exposed should call their health care provide before they go to a medical office or to the emergency room, to avoid spreading the disease, the department said.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, and symptoms include rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes.