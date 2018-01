A flu epidemic in the tri-state has seen an influx of parents scrambling to get their children vaccinated at flu clinics, while Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order to combat the flu epidemic in New York. Ken Buffa reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

A flu epidemic in the tri-state has seen an influx of parents scrambling to get their children vaccinated at flu clinics, while Governor Andrew Cuomo... See More