Heading Home: Seal Pups Released Into the Atlantic Ocean by Brigantine Rescue Facility
11 minutes ago
Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago
A New Jersey facility dedicated to rescuing stranded marine life added two more success stories to its list on Monday: a pair of grey seal pups.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center of Brigantine released the two pups Monday at Sandy Hook beach in the Gateway National Recreational Area. They were skittish at first, staying close to the beach for about 20 minutes, before finally venturing off into the water.
Scroll down for some pictures of the pups and their successful release.