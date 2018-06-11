'He Doesn’t Want to Leave Her Side'; Little Boy Comforts His Sister as She Battles a Brain Tumor - NBC New York
'He Doesn’t Want to Leave Her Side'; Little Boy Comforts His Sister as She Battles a Brain Tumor

By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago

    A touching photo of a little boy trying to comfort his sick sister has gone viral on social media.

    "A little boy should not have to say goodbye to his partner in crime, his play mate, his best friend, his little sister," reads Matt Scooter's Facebook post about his son and daughter.

    In the June 2 post, his son Jackson can be seen sitting next to his daughter Addy's hospital bed, comforting her. the image has been shared nearly 1,000 times.


    Addy was diagnosed with a Diffuse-Intrinsic-Pontene-Glioma in 2016, a tumor growing in her brain stem.

