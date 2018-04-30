Tanker Carrying 34,000 Pounds of Highly Flammable Chemical Flips Over in Connecticut, Prompting Multi-Block Evacuation - NBC New York
Tanker Carrying 34,000 Pounds of Highly Flammable Chemical Flips Over in Connecticut, Prompting Multi-Block Evacuation

Anybody within the area is ordered to leave as a safety precaution

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An 18-wheeler carrying 34,000 pounds of an extremely flammable chemical somehow flipped over in a Connecticut industrial park

    • There were on signs of leaks, but a multi-block area was evacuated as a precaution as crews worked to upright the tanker

    • The chemical was Methyl Methacrylate; no injuries have been reported

    An 18-wheeler carrying 34,000 pounds of an extremely flammable chemical somehow flipped over in a Connecticut industrial park Monday, forcing authorities to evacuate a multiple-block area and set up a safe zone, officials say.

    Hazmat crews and other emergency officials responding to a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. found the tanker truck, which had been carrying Methyl Methacrylate, on its side in the back of a lot on Fairfield Avenue in Stamford. 

    Given the flammable nature of the chemical, Stamford Fire Department units established an initial safe zone, which was later expanded to 1,000 feet in all directions from the scene of the truck flip.

    The driver of the truck was not hurt, nor was anyone in the immediate area reported to be sick or injured. A tow truck was headed to upright the tanker. In the meantime, anybody within the area is ordered to leave as a safety precaution. 

    The multiple-block area of evacuation includes most of Sunnyside Avenue, Liberty Place, Taff Avenue and Fairfield Avenue. It's not clear how many residents are affected. No injuries have been reported.

