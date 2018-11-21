'Unusual Suspect' Breaks Into Woman's Home in Queens: NYPD

What to Know An unusual suspect broke into a woman's home in Queens Tuesday afternoon, the NYPD says

A Queens woman returned home to find her window smashed in during a possible burglary, but the suspect wasn’t who she was expecting.

The NYPD said cops rushed to the woman’s home around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a hawk passed out on the floor of her house.

Police removed the bird from the apartment with the help of Wild Life Rescue & Rehab of Long Island, officials said. The hawk will make a full recovery from its injuries and will be well taken care of.

The NYPD tweeted a photo of an officer holding the feathered suspect.

“After responding to a call of a possible burglar hawk-eyed @NYPD112Pct cops took our feathered friend into custody. Hawk was safely removed by animal handlers and will be well taken care of,” the tweet read.

