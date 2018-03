Police are urging people in one Connecticut town that hawks are dive-bombing and even clawing at people’s heads.

Several people in Fairfield have been attacked by the birds in recent weeks, police say. They say the hawks have been flying out of the sky and clawing people in the head.

The attacks have been reported on Old Mill Road, Sycamore Lane and Henry Street.

Animal Control officers are trying to capture and relocate the hawks.