Child Missing After Boat in Distress Call at New York Marina - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Child Missing After Boat in Distress Call at New York Marina

By Sarah Wallace

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Child Missing After Boat in Distress Call at New York Marina
    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • An active search is underway for a child missing in Haverstraw Bay after the boat the child was on started taking on water

    • A call about the boat in distress at Haverstraw Marina in Rockland County came in around 1 p.m. Friday

    • Seven people were on the boat at the time, including the child, who is thought to be about 8 years old

    A child is missing in a New York bay after the boat the child and six other people were on started taking on water Friday, a fire official with knowledge of the situation tells News 4. 

    A call about the boat in distress at Haverstraw Marina in Rockland County came in around 1 p.m. It wasn't clear what caused the boat to take on water, nor was it known if anyone else was flung into the water aside from the child, who is believed to be about 8 years old. 

    There were no immediate reports of anyone else missing. It wasn't clear if the passengers were wearing life vests or if it was a private vessel. 

    No other information was immediately available. 

    3 Die in Violent Multi-Vehicle Crash on NJ Highway

    [NY] 3 Die in Violent Multi-Vehicle Crash on NJ Highway
    Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash on New Jersey's Interstate 80 that shut down traffic for hours early Friday, causing bumper-to-bumper traffic ahead of the morning rush. Katherine Creag reports.
    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us