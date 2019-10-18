Child Missing After Boat in Distress Call at New York Marina

What to Know An active search is underway for a child missing in Haverstraw Bay after the boat the child was on started taking on water

A call about the boat in distress at Haverstraw Marina in Rockland County came in around 1 p.m. Friday

Seven people were on the boat at the time, including the child, who is thought to be about 8 years old

A child is missing in a New York bay after the boat the child and six other people were on started taking on water Friday, a fire official with knowledge of the situation tells News 4.

A call about the boat in distress at Haverstraw Marina in Rockland County came in around 1 p.m. It wasn't clear what caused the boat to take on water, nor was it known if anyone else was flung into the water aside from the child, who is believed to be about 8 years old.

There were no immediate reports of anyone else missing. It wasn't clear if the passengers were wearing life vests or if it was a private vessel.

No other information was immediately available.

