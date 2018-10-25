5 Things to Look Forward to If You Hate Halloween

As we near the end of October, we approach the much anticipated holiday that is Halloween. It seems that is all October is about. You can’t count all the articles on perfecting the “perfect black cat” or mouse, or any cute animal. And you swear, if you see one more Youtube “How To” on dressing up as Harley Quinn, you’re going to scream. While many are excited to finally don their creative costumes and hit the many Halloween parties that are soon to ensue, for some, Halloween evokes an eye-roll, and the quest for November can’t come soon enough.

For those who hate Halloween, and would much rather pass on the Holiday, these five events are the perfect places and spaces to look forward to in the next coming weeks and into November. In addition to the classic holiday events like ice-skating, grabbing hot chocolate, or checking out Rockefeller—in case you were looking to be mobbed by tourists, there is certainly something for you. The holiday you hate will be over with soon enough. Check out the list below!>/p>