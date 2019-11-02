Police are investigating “hate-filled” fliers found on the campus of Western Connecticut State University Halloween night.

According to a statement from president Dr. John B. Clark, there were fliers and graffiti found on school property. Danbury Police, Connecticut State Police, and the FBI are all involved in the investigation.

Clark did not specify what the fliers said, but described their distribution as “despicable and utterly unacceptable behavior,” and stressed that the university is a place where everyone should feel safe.

“I am both shocked and immensely saddened about this sick and outrageous behavior, especially since our university has worked so hard to be a warm, diverse and caring community for all, no matter their race, color, gender, sexual orientation/identification, disability and age,” Clark wrote.

Clark mentioned there is a possibility that the fliers came from someone outside the university community, and that the university intends to take action against anyone involved.

“I want to state directly and without equivocation that if any member of our university community is found to be party to these revolting actions they will be subject to the severest disciplinary actions, including dismissal as well as possible civil and criminal actions,” the statement reads.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, according to the statement. Anyone with information is asked to contact University Police at 203-837-9300. Tips can remain confidential.