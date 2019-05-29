A woman hit a McDonald’s patron in the face with a chair after hurling anti-Hispanic remarks at him, the NYPD said.

What to Know A woman has been arrested on a hate crime charge in connection with an attack at a Manhattan McDonald's earlier this year

The 33-year-old man was sitting inside a McDonald’s on Canal Street March 25 when cops say Rosa Portelle allegedly hit him with a chair

He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a contusion on his face, according to police

A 49-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in connection with a chair-hurling, anti-Latino tirade against a man in a Manhattan McDonald's two months ago, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Rosa Portelle was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault as a hate crime in the March 25 mid-morning fray at the fast-foot spot on Canal Street. She allegedly flung a chair into the face of a 33-year-old stranger sitting inside the restaurant around 10:30 a.m. that day while making anti-Latino comments.

She ran off, trying to flee into the Canal Street train station after the attack, but wasn’t able to get through the turnstile, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a contusion on his face, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Portelle had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.