Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Chair-Hurling Manhattan McDonald's Attack - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
Severe Threat 052919A
NYC in Severe Risk Zone
Damaging Winds, Hail, Tornadoes Threaten
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Chair-Hurling Manhattan McDonald's Attack

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a contusion on his face, police said

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Hurls Anti-Hispanic Remarks, Hits Man With Chair: Cops

    A woman hit a McDonald’s patron in the face with a chair after hurling anti-Hispanic remarks at him, the NYPD said.

    (Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A woman has been arrested on a hate crime charge in connection with an attack at a Manhattan McDonald's earlier this year

    • The 33-year-old man was sitting inside a McDonald’s on Canal Street March 25 when cops say Rosa Portelle allegedly hit him with a chair

    • He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a contusion on his face, according to police

    A 49-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in connection with a chair-hurling, anti-Latino tirade against a man in a Manhattan McDonald's two months ago, the NYPD said Wednesday. 

    Rosa Portelle was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault as a hate crime in the March 25 mid-morning fray at the fast-foot spot on Canal Street. She allegedly flung a chair into the face of a 33-year-old stranger sitting inside the restaurant around 10:30 a.m. that day while making anti-Latino comments. 

    She ran off, trying to flee into the Canal Street train station after the attack, but wasn’t able to get through the turnstile, according to police.

    The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a contusion on his face, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    It wasn't immediately clear if Portelle had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us