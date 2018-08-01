Stranger Punches Bus Rider in Face in Apparent Hate Attack: NYPD - NBC New York
Stranger Punches Bus Rider in Face in Apparent Hate Attack: NYPD

The attacker walked up to the victim on a B25 bus in downtown Brooklyn and punched him in the face, according to police

Published 4 hours ago

    NYPD
    Suspect in hate crime assault

    Police are looking for a man they say punched a man in the face on a bus in Brooklyn while making anti-white, anti-gay remarks Monday morning. 

    The suspect, who is black, approached a 29-year-old white man on board a B25 bus on Fulton Street in downtown Brooklyn around 10 a.m. on July 30, punched him in the face and allegedly said, "I hate everyone like you, a white b---- h---," according to police.

    The attacker got off the bus at Fulton and Bond streets and ran off southbound on Bond, police said.

    The suspect is described as about 5 feet 10 inches, around 180 to 200 pounds, with an earring in his left ear.

    Police are investigating the assault as a hate crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

