The woman in the latest complaint has not been identified; authorities say this alleged crime happened in 2006

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex; his lawyer has challenged the credibility of his alleged victims

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting a third woman in New York City, the Manhattan District Attorney's office announced on Monday.

Weinstein was charged with criminal criminal and forcible sex act and predatory sex assault -- a crime that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison -- in an updated indictment on Monday. Those charges come in addition to those he faces on attacks on two other women in 2004 and 2013.

The updated indictment alleges that he "engaged in oral sex by forcible compulsion" around July 10, 2006.

Ben Brafman, Weinstein's attorney, said in a statement that the erstwhile producer will plead not guilty to the charges and said the charge of predatory sexual asault was "simply not justified."

"Mr. Weinstein maintains that all of these allegations are false and he expects to be fully vindicated," Brafman said.

They are the first new charges filed against Weinstein since Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced a grand jury indictment in connection with the 66-year-old Weinstein's arrest on rape and other charges in alleged 2013 and 2004 attacks on separate women in late May.

"A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law," Vance said in a statement. "This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues."

In the 2013 case, an unidentified woman told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act in the cases involving the first two women, and has repeatedly denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone. Brafman has also challenged the credibility of the alleged victims.

More than 75 women have accused Weinstein of wrongdoing. Several actresses and models accused him of criminal sexual assaults, including film actress Rose McGowan, who said Weinstein raped her in 1997 in Utah, "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, who said he raped her in her New York apartment in 1992, and the Norwegian actress Natassia Malthe, who said he attacked her in a London hotel room in 2008.

Vance said the investigation into Weinstein is ongoing, and anyone who feels they may have been victimized by him is asked to call 212-335-9373.



