Connecticut Cops Exposed to White Powder During Drug Raid

Several officers are being taken to the hospital after a package of white powder exploded as they were searching a residence in Hartford for drugs.

Seven police officers and two state troopers might have been exposed to narcotics during a drug raid in Hartford and two are being taken to the hospital.

Police said five Hartford police officers and two state troopers conducted a search and seizure in the 300-block of Garden Street at 11:40 a.m. and someone inside the residence home took a package of what is believed to be heroin, fentanyl or a combination of the two and tried to throw it out the window while officers were inside.

The window was closed, so the package exploded against the window and exposed everyone inside to white powder.

All the officers and troopers were decontaminated at the scene. Two law enforcement officers were sent to Saint Francis Hospital and five others are being monitored.

Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have one staff member at the scene and are sending additional crews.

Police said have made three arrests.

No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.