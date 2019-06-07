Espresso Patronum! Joelle pays a visit to Steamy Hallows, a Harry Potter inspired coffee shop that Muggles and Wizards alike will love. (Published Thursday, May 30, 2019)

Steamy Hallows, a Harry Potter-inspired coffee shop, just opened in the East Village neighborhood of New York City.

The decor is heavily inspired by the movies fans know and love. Floating candles hang below a starry night "sky," just like the Great Hall at Hogwarts. Tarantulas and other creatures adorn the walls.

Tim O'Grady, co-owner of the shop, said they wanted to pack the space full of stuff that would be in a shop in Diagon Alley and "just make it a really immersive experience so when you walk in the door, you feel like you're there."

Naturally, butterbeer is on the menu, as well as some intriguing concoctions of Steamy Hallows' own.

For a sweet, pink drink, Love Potion No. 9 3/4 is infused with raspberry and contains chocolate, rose water, coffee and pink glitter. If you want your coffee with a kick, the El Diablo is like a spicy, Mexican hot chocolate.

The New York City location is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They also have a location inside the Strange and Unusual oddities parlor in Kingston, Pennsylvania, open Tuesday-Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday 12 - 5 p.m.

Steamy Hallows promises to be your "favorite witchin' coffee shop."