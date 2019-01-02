A serious accident on Old Hook Road has sent at least one person to the hospital via Medivac helicopter in Harrintonn Park, on Wednesday January 2, 2019. A minivan and an SUV collided in a head-on accident between Schraalenburgh Rd and Bogert Mills Rd closing that section of Old Hook Rd during the morning commute while investigators are on scene.

An 8-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman are in critical condition after they were involved in a head-on collision in New Jersey Wednesday, authorities say.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said the woman was driving a 2016 Honda Odyssey on Old Hook Road in Harrington Park at around 7 a.m. when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound Toyota Highlander head-on.

The 8-year-old girl was ejected from the minivan; a car seat was seen lying on the ground next to the vehicle.

The woman and the girl in the minivan, both from Norwood, were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition, prosecutors said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 74-year-old man from Englewood, was also taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the crash.