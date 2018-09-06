Vicious Gunpoint Robbery, Beating in Harlem Caught on Tape

Police are looking for the man who tried to rob a man of his necklace at gunpoint on West 144 Street in Harlem in July. (Published 2 hours ago)

A vicious gunpoint beating and robbery of a man on a Harlem street was captured on video, and police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect.

The 36-year-old victim was on West 144th Street, near Bradhurst Avenue, the night of Monday, July 16, when a stranger came up to him, showed a handgun and tried to take his necklace, police said.

The victim ran but the robber chased after him, shoved him to the ground and punched him in the face with the gun, police said.

The suspect ripped the chain off the victim's neck, then ran away.

The victim was treated at the scene for swelling and bruising to his head and face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.