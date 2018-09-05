Residents Escape Burning Building in East Harlem

People living in an East Harlem apartment narrowly escaped a fast-moving fire Wednesday evening.

The fire at 158 E. 110th St. started in the basement just before 4 p.m., and raced up the building.

Maylor Morales recalled holding onto his dog and his belongings as he helped his mother and neighbors step out of the burning building.

"We came out of the window, I ran first, and tried to assist as many people as I could, to get people to come out of the back area of the roof," he said.

Around 200 firefighters responded. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and four others had minor injuries.

The building was gutted by the fire; Red Cross is assisting displaced tenants.