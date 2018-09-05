Many Fraternity Houses Nationwide Soon Won't Be Allowed to Serve Hard Alcohol - NBC New York
Many Fraternity Houses Nationwide Soon Won't Be Allowed to Serve Hard Alcohol

The new policy bans booze with 15% ABV or more at all Greek houses and private living spaces

Published 2 hours ago

    • Many fraternities nationwide will not be allowed to serve hard alcohol at frat houses or on private living spaces, according to a new report

    • Any booze with 15 percent ABV or more is banned under the new policy unless it is served by a third-party vendor

    • The move comes on the heels of hazing and alcohol abuse among certain fraternities nationwide

    Many college fraternities nationwide will no longer be allowed to have some types of hard alcohol inside chapter houses or at parties, according to a new report.

    The Chronicle of Higher Education reports The North-American Interfraternity Conference’s resolution has been approved and now its member fraternities, all 6,100 chapters on 800 campuses nationwide, must “adopt and implement a policy by September 1, 2019.”

    The Chronicle added that new policy must prohibit “the presence of alcohol products above 15% ABV in any chapter facility or at any chapter event, except when served by a licensed third-party vendor.”

    The new policy will prohibit most hard alcohol as most beer, wine and malt drinks are below a 15 percent alcohol level. The ban is planned to apply to Greek houses as well as students’ private living spaces.

    The move comes on the heels of hazing and alcohol abuse among certain fraternities nationwide. At Penn State University, Beta Theta Pi pledge Tim Piazza of New Jersey died after a night of heavy drinking.

    Piazza's father told USA Today the new policy is a "good start." 

