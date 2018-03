Striving for happiness is a goal for many. What people may not realize is that where you live plays a part in determining how happy you are.

Location is a factor in your outlook on life. A recent study by WalletHub took a look into the 182 largest cities in the United States to determine which ones are the happiest.

According to WalletHub, researchers have studied the science of happiness for years and have found that the key ingredients for a positive outlook is a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being.