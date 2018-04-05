What to Know The Trump administration has begun outlining a plan to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration

"Nightmare bacteria" was found more than 200 times in the U.S. last year in a hunt to see how much of a threat these rare cases are becoming

The creators of "Stranger Things" are being sued by filmmaker Charlie Kessler who alleges the creative duo stole ideas from 2 of his pieces

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Trump Sending National Guard Troops to Mexico Border, Won't Have Contact With Immigrants

The Trump administration has begun outlining a plan to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration, but will likely not allow the troops to have physical contact with immigrants, according to three administration officials. The Department of Homeland Security officially announced the policy in a statement, NBC News reported. “To Secure the Border and Make America Safe, We Need to Deploy the National Guard,” said the statement from the office of the DHS press secretary. "Deploying the National Guard will serve as an immediate deterrent while dramatically enhancing operational control of the U.S. border." Trump signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Millions Affected in Facebook Scandal, More Than Thought; Zuckerberg to Testify

Facebook revealed tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal than previously thought and said it will restrict the user data that outsiders can access. Those developments came as congressional officials said CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify next week, while Facebook unveiled a new privacy policy that aims to explain the data it gathers on users more clearly — but doesn't actually change what it collects and shares. In a call with reporters, Zuckerberg acknowledged he made a "huge mistake" in failing to take a broad enough view of what Facebook's responsibility is in the world. He said it isn't enough for Facebook to believe app developers when they say they follow the rules. He says Facebook has to ensure they do. Facebook is facing its worst privacy scandal in years following allegations Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-affiliated data mining firm, used ill-gotten data from millions of users through an app to try to influence elections. Facebook said as many as 87 million people might have had their data accessed — an increase from the 50 million disclosed in published reports.

YouTube Shooter Was Calm in Interview Before Attack, Police Say

Just hours before she shot and wounded three people at YouTube headquarters, Nasim Aghdam calmly told police who found her sleeping in her car she was having family problems and had left her home. During the 20-minute interview with officers, she did not mention being angry with YouTube or having accused the company of suppressing her video posts. Police said she gave no indication she was a threat to herself or others. Later that day, she went to a gun range before walking through a parking garage into a courtyard at YouTube's campus south of San Francisco, where she opened fire with a handgun and wounded three people. She then killed herself. The sequence of Aghdam's activities have emerged as police continued gathering information about the attacker and her motives. The shooter's family later distributed a statement outside the home saying it was "in absolute shock and can't make sense of what has happened."

Drug-Resistant “Nightmare Bacteria” Pose Growing Threat, CDC Says

"Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt to see how much of a threat these rare cases are becoming, health officials say. That's more than they had expected to find, and the true number is probably higher because the effort involved only certain labs in each state, officials say. The problem mostly strikes people in hospitals and nursing homes who need IVs and other tubes that can get infected. In many cases, others in close contact with these patients also harbored the superbugs even though they weren't sick — a risk for further spread. Some of the sick patients had traveled for surgery or other health care to another country where drug-resistant germs are more common, and the superbug infections were discovered after they returned to the U.S. Concern has been growing about a rise in bacteria resistant to all or most antibiotics.

“Stranger Things” Creators Sued by Filmmaker Who Alleges They Stole Ideas

"Stranger Things," the hit sci-fi series on Netflix, pays homage to pop culture of the past, from Steven Spielberg movies and Stephen King novels to Japanese anime and vintage video games. But a filmmaker claims the co-creators of the show flat-out stole his ideas, and now he is taking his complaints to court, reports NBC News. Charlie Kessler filed a lawsuit in which he alleges the creative duo behind "Stranger Things," brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, lifted concepts from his 2012 short film "Montauk" and a feature film script called "The Montauk Project." Kessler claims he met the Duffer brothers at a party at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival, where they discussed Kessler's "script, ideas, story and film." He claims the Duffers later used "The Montauk Project" as a working title for "Stranger Things."

Prince Philip “in Good Spirits” After Hip Replacement, Buckingham Palace Says

The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is recovering after undergoing a successful hip replacement operation, Buckingham Palace said. The palace said Prince Philip is "progressing satisfactorily at this early stage" and is likely to spend several days at King Edward VII Hospital in London. He is said to be "comfortable and in good spirits." Philip had suffered from hip pain in recent weeks. Before he went into the hospital, he missed a number of family events, including an Easter church service with the queen and other members of the royal family. The British Orthopedic Association said Philip's surgery was necessary because he was suffering from osteoarthritis. Ananda Nanu, the board's president, said hip replacement patients need strong pain relief after their operations. Most can be mobile 24 hours after surgery and increase their activity every day after that, he said. The health scare comes at a busy time for the royal family. Philip announced his retirement from royal duties in May and curtailed most of his charity work although he still accompanies the queen on occasion. Philip has suffered from heart disease and other ailments in recent years.