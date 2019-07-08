What to Know Former New York City police detective and 9/11 hero Luis Alvarez is being remembered Wednesday with a funeral service in Queens

Nathan's Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating contestants will weigh-in on top of the Empire State Building

Safe street advocates will gather Wednesday to mourn the death of a cyclist who was hit by a cement truck in Brooklyn on Monday

Funeral set for detective who fought for 9/11 compensation

Registration for Women's World Cup Parade Opens

New York City will hold a ticker tape parade this week to celebrate the United States’ win over the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup, the mayor’s office said. A limited number of tickets to attend a ceremony at City Hall will be available to the public. Registration opens at 2 p.m. Monday. The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, winning its fourth Women’s World Cup title. In a tweet minutes after the team’s victory, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced there would be a parade Wednesday at the Canyon of Heroes, a stretch of Broadway in lower Manhattan where parades are held, to celebrate the victory.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to Appear in Manhattan Federal Court

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was expected to appear in Manhattan federal court on Monday on sex trafficking charges, sources tell NBC 4 New York. The politically connected Florida financier was arrested Saturday as he returned from Europe, the sources said. He's accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls as young as 14 years old. A law enforcement official said Epstein would be charged with trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex. Investigators went in and out of Epstein's Upper East Side townhouse on Sunday morning. Neighbors and passersby expressed disgust at the alleged crimes.

Pretrial for Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault of Boston News Anchor's Son

A pretrial hearing for actor Kevin Spacey will take place in Massachusettes on Wednesday. The "House of Cards" actor is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting the then-18-year-old son of former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh at a Massachusetts restaurant in July 2016. Unruh came forward with the allegations in November 2017. The charge represents the first criminal case against the actor, who was fired from his role the Netflix show after several sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him. Last week, the alleged victim withdrew a civil lawsuit against Spacey, eight days after filing it in court.

NYC Students to Speak to NASA Astronauts on International Space Station

Students in New York City who are part of NYPD's Youth Strategies Divisions programs will speak with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday at 10:15 a.m. Astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch will answer questions posed by approximately kids at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza. A panel of scientists will also discuss NASA’s plans to put the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, according to the agency.