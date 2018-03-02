What to Know Mourners will gather to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes

Mourners to Say Goodbye to Billy Graham at His Funeral

Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor." The service, scheduled to start at noon, is to include performances by musicians who shared the stage with Graham at his crusades. The Rev. Franklin Graham will deliver the main funeral address for his father after personal messages from Billy Graham's three daughters and younger son. President Trump is expected to attend, but isn't scheduled to speak. The funeral planning began a decade ago with Billy Graham himself, and grew into his family's desire to capture the feeling of the crusades that made the world's best-known Protestant preacher of his era. Graham, who died last week at age 99, brought a message of salvation to millions during visits and live broadcasts to scores of countries. While the invitation-only crowd on the grounds of his Charlotte library is limited to 2,000 or so, internet livestreams are allowing many more to watch. Afterward, Billy Graham will be buried next to his wife in a memorial prayer garden at the library, with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

L.L. Bean Raises Age to Purchase Guns, Ammunition to 21

Kroger and L.L. Bean said they will no longer sell guns to anyone under 21, becoming the third and fourth major retailers this week to put restrictions in place that are stronger than federal laws. The announcements follow those by Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart, emphasizing the pressure companies are facing to take a stand. Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, said that since a mass shooting last month at a Florida high school that killed 17 people, it's become clear that gun retail outlets must go beyond what current U.S. laws requires. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally. Federal law allows people 18 and older to purchase long guns such as rifles. L.L. Bean, which says it only sells firearms at its flagship store in Maine and only guns specific to hunting and target shooting, released a statement saying the company will no longer sell firearms or ammunition to anyone under 21.

Putin Denies "New Cold War" But Says Nukes Are on “Combat Duty”

The new weapons announced by Russia are so advanced that the money U.S. taxpayers have spent on missile defenses "has been thrown out into the wind," President Vladimir Putin told NBC News. The remarks came after Putin said in his annual state of the nation address that Russia had developed new nuclear-capable weapons, including a nuclear-powered intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, that renders defense systems useless. Skeptics objected that because Moscow presented no video of a successful test of the new missile, Putin's claim that Russia has deployed a working nuclear-powered ICBM can't be verified. And in an interview in Moscow with Megyn Kelly, host of NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today," Putin refused to answer directly when pressed about whether the ICBM had, in fact, flown a successful test.

Flu Cases Decrease in NY State for First Time This Winter

The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza has dropped across New York state, the first decline since the flu was deemed widespread in December. Gov. Cuomo announced that about 13,700 flu cases were reported last week to the state Department of Health, down from 18,250 the previous week. He continues to encourage New Yorkers to get a flu shot. Health officials say the number of New Yorkers hospitalized last week with the lab-confirmed flu cases fell for the third consecutive week to around 1,700. Over the past three months, more than 100,000 cases of the flu have been reported in the state, with nearly 18,300 people requiring hospitalization. New York officials say the flu is blamed for claiming the lives of five children.

Saved From Bankruptcy? Buyers Revive Deal for Weinstein Co.

The Weinstein Co. might be saved from bankruptcy after all. A group of investors, led by businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet, said it has revived a potential deal to buy the assets of the beleaguered film and TV studio, which has been beset by lawsuits stemming from the sexual assault and harassment allegations against its deposed CEO, Harvey Weinstein. Just four days earlier, the Weinstein Co. announced it was pulling out of the sale and would file for bankruptcy protection, releasing a scathing statement accusing the buyers of failing to live up to commitments and imposing untenable conditions. But the two sides soon returned to talks, along with New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who filed a lawsuit against the company three weeks ago that threw a wrench in the deal. The announcement was the latest twist in the Weinstein Co.'s tortured efforts to survive the scandal that brought down its namesake co-founder, once a Hollywood mogul who dominated the independent film scene in the 1990s and early 2000s. Dozens of women, including prominent actresses, have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, harassment, groping and other misconduct. He has denied all allegations of assault.