Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

NYC Veterans Day Parade 2019



Thousands are expected to make their way to New York City Monday to honor those who have served this country. More than 25,000 parade participants including veterans, active duty military personnel and their supporters are expected to march along Fifth Avenue as marching bands play patriotic songs along a sea of waving American flags. Every year the parade prompts a list of street closures given the number of spectators. This year, however, the event will be met with security challenges since President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to kick off the parade.

Advocates Rally for Churros Vendor Seen on Viral Video

Advocates and elected officials are expected to rally Monday and demand an end to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to hire new MTA police officers and refocus resources on other serious crimes instead of policing low-income food vendors. The rally is in response to a video posted on Twitter showing NYPD officers taking a woman selling churros in a subway station into custody. A bystander, Sofia Newman, recorded the unidentified woman crying as at least four NYPD officers take away her churros cart at Broadway Junction on Saturday.

Free Broadway Performances at Columbus Circle Begin Monday

The Shops at Columbus Circle on Monday will kick off its fourth year of Broadway Under the Stars, a five-week series of free public performances taking place this holiday season. Performances are free to attend and open to the public, no reservations or tickets are required. Performances from "Waitress," "Chicago," "Oklahoma!," "The Lightning Thief" are expected Monday.

Mercury Putting on Rare Show Monday, Parading Across the Sun

Mercury is putting on a rare celestial show next week, parading across the sun in view of most of the world. The solar system's smallest, innermost planet will resemble a tiny black dot Monday as it passes directly between Earth and the sun. It begins at 7:35 a.m. EST. The entire 5 ½-hour event will be visible, weather permitting, in the eastern U.S. and Canada, and all Central and South America. The rest of North America, Europe and Africa will catch part of the action. Asia and Australia will miss out.