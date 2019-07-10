What to Know Former New York City police detective and 9/11 hero Luis Alvarez is being remembered Wednesday with a funeral service in Queens

Nathan's Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating contestants will weigh-in on top of the Empire State Building

Safe street advocates will gather Wednesday to mourn the death of a cyclist who was hit by a cement truck in Brooklyn on Monday

NYC to Honor Women's World Cup Champs



The U.S. women's national soccer team will reign supreme once again Wednesday in New York City's Canyon of Heroes. It was four years ago to the day that crowds tossed heaps of confetti in the city to celebrate the team and its 2015 Women's World Cup title. Now, it's the women of 2019's turn. The repeat champs beat the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to win the 2019 Women's World Cup, inspiring another ticker tape parade in lower Manhattan that will bring soccer fans together to rejoice in the historic win. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and move up the Canyon of Heroes, a section of Broadway between the Battery and City Hall. The stretch of lower Manhattan has long hosted ticker tape parades for world leaders, veterans and hometown sports stars.

Long Island Mother Who Allegedly Killed Twin Daughters to Be Arraigned

A Long Island mother charged with murder for allegedly killing her two young twin daughters will appear in court for her arraignment on Wednesday. Last month, Suffolk County Police said they responded to a call from someone claiming her daughter was threatening to kill herself and her two 2-year-old twin daughters. After an extensive county-wide search, police tracked down Tenia Campbell's minivan at the entrance of Montauk County Park and found Campbell inside the car along with her twin daughters, who were suffering from cardiac arrest, according to police.

Port Authority Bus Terminal to Hold Public Hearing

Communters will get to weigh-in on the future of the Port Authority Bus Terminal at a public hearing Wednesday. It's the first step in the former environmental review process to replace the aging commuter hub. Several replacement options include rebuiling the terminal at its current location in Midtown, moving the hub to the Javits Center or some combination of the two. The nearly seven-decades-old terminal is one of the busiest commuter center in the world. The public meetings will take place tonight from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westin Hotel Times Square and at the Clinton Inn Hotel in Tenafly.

House Judiciary Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Racial Justice and Marijuana Laws

Story Text

The topic of marijuana and racial justice take center stage today on Capitol Hill as House Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a hearing exploring the federal law which prohibits the use and sale of marijuana, despite 11 states having legalized the plant for recreational use. New Jersey Doctor David L. Nathan who founded Doctors for Cannabis Regulation is among those scheduled to speak.