Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

UN General Assembly Kicks Off in New York City

Representatives of nations around the world are gathering at the United Nations, and that means potential traffic headaches for Manhattan drivers. The NYPD announced street closures and anticipated traffic delays relating to the UN General Assembly. The president arrived in New York on Sunday against a backdrop of swirling international tensions, including questions about his relationship with Ukraine, the uncertain future of Brexit, the U.S. trade war with China, stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea and a weakening global economy.

Newark Officials to Announce New Lead Results in Water

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday are expected to reveal the preliminary test results of the lead level in residents' drinking water. Last month, tests showed that a few water filters provided by the city didn't properly get rid of all traces of lead from the lead pipes. Since then, the city has been distributing bottled water to thousands of effected residents and started to replace the troublesome lead pipes.

Dulos Back in Court Over Bond Compliance Issue

A man charged in the disappearance of his estranged wife is headed back to court over questions about whether he has been complying with the terms of his bond. Fotis Dulos, who is charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the May disappearance of Jennifer Dulos from New Canaan, is currently free on $1 million bond and being monitored by a GPS system. His attorney, Norm Pattis, says Judge John Blawie is concerned over probation reports that Dulos has not been properly charging the batteries in his ankle bracelet.

Amtrak Begins Nonstop Service From NYC to DC

Travelers wishing to have a shorter train ride between New York City and Washington, D.C. don't have to wait any longer – Amtrak on Monday begins its Acela Nonstop service, offering direct service between the two emblematic cities. The initial weekday-only schedule includes one southbound train from New York Penn Station to Washington Union Station and one northbound train, from Washington to New York City, per day. The trip takes around two hours and 35 minutes. Prices range from $130 for a business class seat to $276 for a first-class seat for a one-way rush-hour trip.