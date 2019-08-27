Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Dad of Twins Who Died in Bronx Hot Car Due in Court

The Bronx father accused of leaving his 1-year-old twins to die in a hot car is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Juan Rodriguez had been out on bail since the devastating deaths of his twins, Phoenix and Luna Rodriguez. After waving his right to a speedy trial last month, prosecutors continued their investigation as a judge ruled there was no criminal case at the time against the 39-year-old social worker who said he "blanked out" and forgot them in the car. The case had put on hold but now Rodriguez could learn whether he will be prosecuted for what his lawyer calls a tragic mistake. He possibly faces two counts of manslaughter and two counts of negligent homicide.

Scores of Accusers to Speak at Hearing After Epstein's Death

Up to 30 women were expected to take a judge up on his invitation to speak at a hearing after financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself before facing sex trafficking charges. The hearing Tuesday morning was scheduled last week by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who presided over the case prosecutors brought against Epstein after the 66-year-old convicted felon was arrested July 6 after he arrived at a New Jersey airport from Paris. A New York City coroner has formally classified the death a suicide. He died Aug. 10.

'Full House' Actress, Fasion Designer Husband Back in Court Over College Scandal

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a hearing connected to the college admissions scandal. The couple is accused of paying bribes to help get their daughters into the University of Southern California. A judge in Boston is expected to talk to them about a potential conflict of interest involving their lawyers, who have represented USC until recently.

Man Charged With NJ Co-Worker's Slaying to Appear in Court



A detention hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a man charged in the stabbing death of a co-worker who authorities say was killed on her lunch break. NJ.com reports that 30-year-old Kenneth Saal pleaded not guilty Friday in Middlesex County Court in the slaying of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington. Authorities said Byington was found dead in her Plainsboro apartment June 10 with multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma after returning home on her lunch break.