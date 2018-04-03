What to Know Mueller OK'ed to investigate allegations Trump's former campaign chairman colluded with the Russian government, according to a court filing

Making medical marijuana available might help reduce opioid prescriptions a little, researchers report

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating after eight years of marriage, they announced in a statement via Twitter

Mueller OK'd to Probe Alleged Manafort, Russia Collusion

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein explicitly authorized the Justice Department's special counsel to investigate allegations that President Trump's former campaign chairman colluded with the Russian government, according to a court filing. Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of prosecutors included that detail in a memo defending the scope of their investigation, which so far has resulted in criminal charges against 19 people and three Russian companies. Paul Manafort, who led the Trump campaign for several months in 2016, has challenged Mueller's authority and asked a judge to dismiss an indictment charging him with crimes including money laundering conspiracy and false statements. He said Mueller, who was assigned to investigate potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, overstepped his bounds by charging him for conduct that occurred years before the 2016 presidential election. But in their new filing, prosecutors revealed that Rosenstein — who appointed Mueller — wrote a memo last August that outlined the scope of Mueller's appointment.

U.S. Opens Door to Possible Trump-Putin White House Meeting

The Trump administration opened the door to a potential White House meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising the possibility of an Oval Office welcome for Putin for the first time in more than a decade even as relations between the two powers have deteriorated. The Kremlin said Trump had invited the Russian leader to the White House when they spoke by telephone last month. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded that the White House was among "a number of potential venues" discussed. Both sides said they hadn't started preparations for such a visit. If it happens, Putin would be getting the honor of an Oval Office tete-a-tete for the first time since he met President George W. Bush at the White House in 2005. Alarms rang in diplomatic and foreign policy circles over the prospect that Trump might offer Putin that venue without confronting him about Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election or allegations that Russia masterminded the March 4 nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent.

Elizabeth Esty Won't Seek Re-Election Amid Harassment Queries

U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty announced she will not run for re-election amid criticism and pressure to resign after she admitted to keeping her former chief of staff on after he was accused of threatening another female staff member. On Thursday, Esty issued an apology for failing to protect the female employees who said Esty’s former chief of staff, Tony Baker, harassed them, including one woman who said she was punched in the back and received death threats. Reports say Esty, a Democrat who represents Connecticut's 5th District, was informed that in 2016, Baker called Anna Kain, another office staff member with whom he had previously been in a relationship, more than 50 times before leaving a voicemail in which he threatened to kill her. It took three months for the congresswoman from Cheshire to act, eventually signing a non-disclosure agreement, providing $5,000 in severance to Baker and assisting him in finding a job with the nonprofit organization Sandy Hook Promise. Baker was Esty's chief of staff from 2014 to 2016. His spokesman denied many of the allegations.

Villanova Beats Michigan for NCAA Men's Basketball Title

When he wasn't dribbling behind his back, winking to the TV announcers, stuffing shots or dishing out assists, Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo was making it rain. First, 3-pointers. Later on, confetti. The redhead kid with the nickname Big Ragu came off the bench to make five 3s and score 31 points to lift 'Nova to another blowout victory in the NCAA Tournament — this time 79-62 over Michigan for its second national title in three seasons. The sophomore guard had 12 points and an assist during a first-half run to help the Wildcats (36-4) pull ahead, then scored nine straight for Villanova midway through the second to snuff out the Wolverines. He capped the second shooting skein with a 3-pointer from a step behind the arc. He punctuated it with a knowing wink over to the sideline, where TV announcers Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery were sitting.

Legalizing Medical Marijuana May Cut Opioid Abuse, Study Shows

Making medical marijuana available might help reduce opioid prescriptions a little, researchers report. They found states that legalized the medical use of marijuana saw small reductions in opioid prescriptions for Medicare and Medicaid patients, NBC News reported. Since opioid prescriptions are considered to be a major driver of the opioid abuse epidemic, the researchers said, medical marijuana laws could be a part of the solution. “State implementation of medical marijuana laws was associated with a 5.88 percent lower rate of opioid prescribing,” wrote Hefei Wen of the University of Kentucky College of Public Health and Jason Hockenberry of the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health.

Why Parents and Doctors Are So Worried About Teens “Juuling”

Juul is a sleek, discrete brand of e-cigarettes that's become a hit for teenagers and a concern for families, teachers and doctors, "Today" reported. Each Juul pod contains an equivalent amount of nicotine to a pack of cigarettes, according to the manufacturer. Some doctors are concerned that teens believe e-cigarettes are safe when they have been found to deliver cancer-causing chemicals. Fruity flavors, like those you can buy for Juuls, were found to be the worst offenders, according to research published in March. Among those concerned doctors is Jenni Levy, who found out her 18-year-old daughter was "juuling" when her husband found an unusual cartridge in the laundry in their Pennsylvania home. "My biggest concern is she's sucking in vapor and we don't know what that does," she said.

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Separate After Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating after eight years of marriage, they announced in a statement via Twitter. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the statement said, in part. They remain dedicated to their daughter, Everly, and said they will not comment on the separation beyond the tweeted statement. Fans of the 2006 rom-com "Step Up" watched the sparks fly between the co-stars as, unbeknownst to the public at the time, the two were actually falling in love. Tatum popped the question in September 2008 while the two were vacationing in Maui. Less than a year later, the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends in an outdoor Malibu ceremony in July 2009. Four years later, the couple announced they were expecting a child.