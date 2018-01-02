Happening Today: Korea, Trump, Logan Paul, Carrie Underwood

What to Know South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics in the South

Logan Paul apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared that appeared to show a body hanging in a forest known as a suicide spot

Country singer Carrie Underwood broke her wrist following a hard fall outside the steps of her Nashville home in November

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

South Korea Offers to Hold High-Level Talks with North on Olympics

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics in the South. Seoul's quick proposal after a rare rapprochement overture from Pyongyang a day earlier offers the possibility of better ties after a year that saw a nuclear standoff increase fear of war on the Korean Peninsula. In a closely watched New Year's address, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he's willing to send a delegation to the Olympics, though he also repeated nuclear threats against the United States. Analysts say Kim may be trying to drive a wedge between Seoul and its ally Washington as a way to ease international isolation and sanctions against North Korea. Kim's overture was welcome news for a South Korean government led by liberal President Moon Jae-in, who favors dialogue to ease the North's nuclear threats and wants to use the Olympics as a chance to improve inter-Korean ties.

On Trump's Plate: Congress, Midterm Elections, North Korea

President Trump has returned from an end-of year holiday to face fresh legislative challenges, midterm elections and threats abroad. The president began the second year of his presidency with confrontational tweets targeting Iran and Pakistan. He slammed Islamabad for "lies & deceit," saying the country had played U.S. leaders for "fools," by not doing enough to control militants. Pakistani officials, including Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, responded on Twitter that the country would make clear "the difference between facts and fiction." Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a future threat. To that, Trump only said: "We'll see." The president is hoping for more legislative achievements after his pre-Christmas success on taxes.

Colorado Authorities Were Warned About Gunman's Mental State

Colorado authorities were contacted with concerns about the mental health of Matthew Riehl over a month before he shot and killed a deputy and wounded four others. But the 37-year-old man was never held for a mental health evaluation. Authorities say Riehl fired more than 100 rounds in his suburban Denver apartment before he was killed by a SWAT team. Wyoming College of Law students had been warned about Riehl, a former student, because of social media posts critical of professors at the school in Laramie, reported KTWO-AM in Casper, Wyoming. A Nov. 6 email from Assistant College of Law Dean Lindsay Hoyt told students to notify campus police if they spotted Riehl or his car near campus. In addition, security on campus was increased for several days. Riehl, an attorney and an Iraq war veteran, had also posted videos criticizing Colorado law enforcement officers in profane, highly personal terms.

YouTube Star Apologizes for Video Showing Dead Body in Known Suicide Spot

American blogger Logan Paul apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot. Paul, who has millions of Twitter followers and YouTube subscribers, posted an apology on his Twitter site, saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry." Although the video has been taken down, segments were still online. Critics, who have also gone online, say what was offensive was Paul's giggling and joking about the body. The video shows Paul going on a trek with friends in the Aokigahara forest, near Mount Fuji. He seems aware that the site is sometimes chosen for suicides, but is surprised to come across what appears to be a body hanging from a tree. He said he had wanted to raise awareness about suicide and possibly save lives, and denied his goal was to drive clicks.

Carrie Underwood Needed More Than 40 Stitches After Fall

Country singer Carrie Underwood is ready to say goodbye to 2017. Underwood broke her wrist following a hard fall outside the steps of her Nashville home in November. Now she's sharing more details about injuries she sustained. In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day, Underwood said she suffered a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches, and she's "still healing and not quite looking the same." She expressed her gratitude to the people who have been helping her heal and said she was grateful that it wasn't "much much worse." However, she cautioned fans that she might not look the same when she's ready to be seen on camera again.