Michelle Troconis Faces New Charges in Missing Conn. Mom Case

A woman at the center of the missing Connecticut mother case is facing arraignment Wednesday on new charges of evidence tampering. Michelle Troconis is accused of helping Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband throw away Jeffiner's blood-stained clothing. Troconis was Fotis Dulos' alibi but she may have flipped against him, according to court papers.

Major Renovations Begin in Downtown Far Rockaway

City leaders are expected to break ground Wednesday on a $139 million infrastruction project in downtown Far Rockaway. The renovations will upgrade the sewer system, expand sidewalks and create new public plazas in the area. The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at the Beach 20th Street Pedestrian Plaza.

State Senator Proposes Plastic Ban at New York Hotels

Democratic Senator Todd Kaminsky on Wednesday will propose a ban on all single-use plastic bottles containing toiletries in New York. With over 630 hotels just in New York City alone, Kaminksy says the legislation would save 27.4 million plastic bottles from being disposed each year.

NYPL Honors Broadway Producer Harold Prince With Exhibit

An exhibit honoring the late Broadway producer Harold Prince will open on Wednesday. The New York Public Library of the Performing Arts, located at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, will host the "In the Company of Harold Prince" exhibit which features original costumes, set models and videos of some of his best known musicals including "Fiddler on the Roof," "Cabaret" and "Evita."